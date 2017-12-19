Butale and team to reach Mahalapye today

Member of Parliament for Tati West and Minister of Investment Trade and Industry, Biggie Butale is expected to reach Mahalapye today in the fourth of his five-day charitable cycling expedition from Masunga to Gaborone.

Butale and his team started the 550km cycle challenge on Saturday in Masunga and they are expected to arrive in Gaborone tomorrow (Wednesday).

Through his foundation, Biggie Butale Charity Foundation, he intends to raise P20 million for building and equipping computer labs for the 32 schools in his constituency.

Butale says his wish is to further take the project to other regions when the current one prospers.

The determined legislator says it has not been an easy journey and that the encouragement that his team gets from Batswana makes them keep going.

He said as they cycle along A1 road people stop to make donations. “This is really encouraging and I would like to thank those who made their contribution and looking forward for more on our journey. I call on the business community as well as individual Batswana to come on board and help the foundation better the education of young people. The idea is to help move Botswana towards a knowledge-based economy and ICT is very critical in this case,” said Butale