Butale denies interest in BDP

Member of Parliament for Gaborone Central, Phenyo Butale, has refuted allegations that he is on the verge of defecting to Botswana Democratic Party.

Allegations of Butale’s defection came after he posted his pictures on social media with President Mokgweetsi Masisi giving the first citizen credit for supporting his ambitions to be President of Pan African Parliament.

Butale lost during Southern African Development Community caucus where he got 16 votes as compared to 26 garnered by Chief Charumbira of Zimbabwe.

In an interview with The Voice, Butale, who is also the Secretary General for Alliance for Progressives (AP) dismissed having any intentions to cross or having been approached by either the BDP or Masisi.

“Masisi as the President of the republic was duty bound to support me because I was representing Botswana not my political party and I think they know me better that is why they cannot approach me,” he said and added that unlike other former opposition politicians who shifted allegiance after travelling with sitting presidents, he did not have any intention to defect to the ruling party.

“I am a principled man and will not leave such a great movement that I am part of its founders. My trip is very different to the ones that some of the defectors once took,” he said.

Since ascending to the highest office, Masisi has been busy recruiting members into the BDP fold especially from opposition parties.

He made it known that his intention was to win all the 57 constituencies in the 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, Butale congratulated the University of Botswana Progressives for the maiden performance during the Student Representatives Council elections. “We performed very well as a new movement because in some portfolios we got over 700 votes. It is a good base on which we can build on,” he added.