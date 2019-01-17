Businesses remain closed in the wake of Zim fuel uprising

Most businesses and shops remained closed in Bulawayo today (Thursday), while a few major supermarkets which were open were under heavy police guard.
People were actually made to queue outside the shops as they were not allowed to get inside in numbers, in apparent fear of looting and stampede for food as experienced in most shops in the high density areas.
The situation was reportedly the same in Harare and other towns and cities as shop owners seem to have taken a ‘wait and see’ attitude.
Zimbabweans took to the streets on Monday to protest over high fuel prices which were more than doubled up on Saturday.
The protests and mass stay-away which was called upon by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions was scheduled to end on Wednesday but seems to be continuing.
Most roads leading to high density areas from the city centre were still barricaded while public transporters were still off the road as of today (Thursday) afternoon.
Schools also remained closed.
Meanwhile more than 600 people are said to have been arrested throughout the country in connection with the violence and looting of shops which was experienced in high density suburbs.
The international community need to do something ASAP in this country The regional block and AU seem to have failed the people There do not seem to be interested in making a statement ??
One cannot go on blaming “Sanctions” the problem is “CORRUPTION ” MISMANAGEMENT that has been going on for many years and it is not being curtained in a proper manner and it could affect those at the very top
“Civil society petitions AU over Zimbabwe crisis
African Union chairman, and Rwanda President Paul Kagame
from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe
HARARE, (CAJ News) – CIVIL society organisations in Zimbabwe have petitioned the African Union (AU) to intervene and resolve the crisis in the country after a strike over fuel increases left at least eight people dead.
The organisations-under the banner of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC)- believe the situation in Zimbabwe deserves similar attention as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over which the AU is meeting.
The meeting was set for Thursday (today).
Richard Mahiya, CiZC chairperson, alerted the AU leadership to the killing of some protesters, arrest of more than 150 civilians and the shutdown of the internet during the protests that rocked the Southern African country between Monday and Wednesday.
Mahiya warned the ongoing crisis, which was worsened by steep increases in the price of fuel, might result in regional instability as Zimbabweans seek food, shelter and refuge in neighbouring countries.
“It is our considered view that the country might be sliding into a state of emergency,” Mahiya said.
“We therefore call on the African Union to place Zimbabwe on the agenda of the consultation meeting,” he stated on behalf of the coalition of civil society organisations.
The AU had not commented on the situation in Zimbabwe.
In October last year, the CiZC met with the Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Namibian President Hage Geingob, seeking the regional bloc’ intervention in Zimbabwe following economic turmoil.
SADC has been criticised for its so-called quiet diplomacy on Zimbabwe.
Only Botswana has voiced its concern against the repressive government.”