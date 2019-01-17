Businesses remain closed in the wake of Zim fuel uprising

Most businesses and shops remained closed in Bulawayo today (Thursday), while a few major supermarkets which were open were under heavy police guard.

People were actually made to queue outside the shops as they were not allowed to get inside in numbers, in apparent fear of looting and stampede for food as experienced in most shops in the high density areas.

The situation was reportedly the same in Harare and other towns and cities as shop owners seem to have taken a ‘wait and see’ attitude.

Zimbabweans took to the streets on Monday to protest over high fuel prices which were more than doubled up on Saturday.

The protests and mass stay-away which was called upon by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions was scheduled to end on Wednesday but seems to be continuing.

Most roads leading to high density areas from the city centre were still barricaded while public transporters were still off the road as of today (Thursday) afternoon.

Schools also remained closed.

Meanwhile more than 600 people are said to have been arrested throughout the country in connection with the violence and looting of shops which was experienced in high density suburbs.





