Businesses look outside Phikwe

Economy hit hard after BCL mine closure

The mining town of Selebi-Phikwe has seen the upsurge in the migration of businesses to other towns and cities in an attempt to stay afloat after the BCL mine that outsourced most of their work to the entities went belly-up last year.

Speaking to Voice Money at the 2017 Manufacturing and Distributors Exhibition (MADE) held at Ditshupo Hall in Gaborone, Selebi Phikwe based cleaning detergents manufacturer and distributor- Major Chem’s Founder and Director, Master Benjamin divulged some of the challenges that his company has come to contend with since the mine’s closure.

Benjamin, who started his company in May 2015, says the BCL mine contributed up to 75% of his business through the procurement of industrial cleaning chemicals such as Heavy Duty Degreasing detergent and Engine Cleaners, and that things have not been easy as he still grapples to stay in business.

Benjamin says Major Chem has started working on an exercise to solicit business from outside Phikwe.

Despite the gloomy business situation, Benjamin says he does not intent to relocate from the mining town.

He says he is now looking for partnerships with warehouses outside Phikwe so that he can expand the company’s reach to other parts of the country especially those in the southern part.

The 27-year-old Tutume born Benjamin who grew up in Phikwe also says he never saw the mine closure coming and has always believed his hometown would flourish and create a lot of opportunities for the youth.

“A lot of companies, including hotels, retailers, schools, real estate and many others in Phikwe relied on the mine whose over 5000 employees have since lost their jobs,” he said.

He said due to the versatility of his product offering, which is over fifty, he is certain of good business prospects anywhere in the country and abroad.

His only contention is that locals do not buy local products as opposed to the ones from foreign countries. “The government should protect us.

There should be laws protecting local manufacturers. I don’t see why we should be importing products when we can produce our own,” he lamented, adding that local products are just as good as the imported ones, and sometimes even better.

Despite the adversity the Phikwe business community, including Benjamin, remains optimistic of the resurrection of Phikwe’s economic climate.