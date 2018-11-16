Business Botswana to host gala dinner

Business Botswana (BB) will host its 32nd annual Gala Dinner on Friday, 23 November at Ba Isago Convention Centre, starting from 1900hrs until late.

The Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Botswana and SADC, His Excellency, Jan Sadek will officiate under the theme, ‘Accelerating Private Sector Participation.’

Speaking to Voice Money this week, Business Botswana Public Affairs Marketing and Communications, Patience Lebotse, explained that the theme recognises the private sector’s role as the engine for economic growth, prosperity and jobs.

“The government on the other hand should focus on what government does best, that is, regulate and ensure there is a level playing field for business operators,” she stated, adding that Sadek will touch on the potential business reforms needed to ensure Botswana becomes the best place for doing business in the region.

Highlighting other areas to be covered, Lebotse said, “Key roles and responsibilities the EU have in place in creating a sustainable and innovative environment. He’ll also talk in general about what businesses in Botswana need to do to maintain their competitiveness.”

The EU Ambassador will further discuss what government should do to ease the regulatory environment and the private sector’s participation in the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) set up and the opportunities that’ll come out of the EPA.

The gala dinner attracts over 500 top level people from the private sector, public sector and members of the diplomatic community.

The focus is to look at Botswana’s business development and discuss how private sector can lead the country towards economic prosperity. Business Botswana‘s role is to advocate for a business environment that makes it easy for people to start and operate businesses within the country.

This year’s dinner will take place amidst a novel ‘Secret Garden’ theme.

“This was prompted by the need to revamp the dinner and make it more exciting, and also to re-establish the spirit of association of members and other stakeholders in a conducive and relaxed environment,” explained Lebotse.

Tickets for this event cost P1, 000 per person or P10, 000 for a corporate table.