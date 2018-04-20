Business Botswana to host 4th women’s power high tea

The fifth instalment of Business Botswana’s (BB) Women’s Power High Tea Seminar will take place on Saturday the 12th of May.

The prestigious event will be held at Cresta Lodge in Gaborone under the theme ‘Be Empowered, Be a Rare Gem’, and will be officiated by seasoned businesswoman, Batsho Dambe-Groth.

One of the event’s objectives is to emphasise the role women play in the growth and diversification of Botswana’s economy.

The tea will also be used as a platform for women to network whilst highlighting the challenges they face in business and how to overcome them.

It is hoped that the day will inspire the women in attendance to develop their careers and expand their knowledge.

Dambe-Groth will be joined by three other entrepreneurs and motivational speakers, who between them will touch on topics including but not limited to; ‘Imperfectly perfect’, ‘Channelling your inner diva’ and ‘Women in Business: Man’s perspective’.

The target group for the event includes businesswomen, aspiring and established entrepreneurs, women empowerment organisations, start-up incubators and accelerators as well as women in the corporate world.

“This year’s event will include a welcome wine tasting session, a fashion show and stall viewing. This is to allow participants to mingle, network and interact with progressive women and also to make the event more attractive, interesting and appealing to participants, reads a statement from BB, which also states that the parastatal has partnered with the Cancer Association Botswana (CAB) by giving them part of the proceeds from the event.”

“The finds will assist CAB to fully execute its mandate, which amongst others is to raise awareness about Cancer,” continues the statement.