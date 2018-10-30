Bushiri not coming to Botswana- Magosi

The Director General of Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services, Brigadier Peter Magosi has dismissed allegations doing the rounds that Shepherd Bushiri will be in Botswana next week.

A flyer run by the church, Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), Bushiri will be in the country together with Apostle Tannah Israel and Apostle Misheck Bushiri for an All night Prayer in Francistown.

Bushiri was last year placed on visa requirement restriction and his highly publicised visit has sparked excitement among his followers who are eagerly awaiting his sermon.

However, Magosi dismissed the visit saying Bushiri’s condition has not changed. “He still has to apply for VISA before coming here and as things stand he has not applied,” added Magosi.

Meanwhile, Magosi said that five DIS members have been dismissed from work for different crimes.

He said that five were found guilty after being involved in different types of criminal activities. “DIS members are not above the law and I had to dismiss those committing crimes.”

He said that one of those fired was found guilty of taking bribes from foreign nationals. “I am monitoring the situation and if we still have such people among us then they will have to go too until I have a clean department.”