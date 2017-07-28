Bushiri donates P800, 000 to Botswana

Controversial Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri is set to donate almost P1 million to four orphanages in and around the Gaborone area next week.

Bushiri, who made headlines in Botswana recently when he was humiliatingly placed on the infamous ‘visa list’, will make the contribution through his church, the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG).

Although the South African-based prophet will not be present during the handing-over ceremony, the donation, which includes P200, 000 to each of the four orphanages, will be made by high-ranking ECG officials.

Quizzed on whether the gesture was really Bushiri buying his way into Botswana, the church’s mouthpiece, Ephraim Nyondo rubbished the suggestion.

“This is part of an ongoing charity campaign the church is doing. We have donated to other countries and after Botswana we will be headed to Tanzania,” he insisted.

However, Nyondo confirmed the popular prophet would soon be applying for a visa to officially visit the country.

“When he is ready to come he will make the right arrangements. He will oblige to Botswana Government and apply for a visa soon,” he said.

Explaining why Bushiri requires a visa in the first place, Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Shaw Kgathi said in Parliament recently, “Of course in terms of security, we have to take care of people who come here.

“We have received a letter from his church notifying us of the high profile of this individual and asking us to be prepared that when he visits, we open certain borders 24 hours. So if he has to come and we have to prepare along those lines, we need to be notified in advance,” was Kgathi’s reasoning.