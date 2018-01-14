Bushiri church defies government order to shut down

It was business as usual today at Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church as its Gaborone West branch was filled to capacity in defiance of an order issued by government to have the church closed down for compliance reasons.

Yesterday police officers allegedly attempted to lock down the building as per the government instruction prompting authorities to seek legal intervention through their lawyer.

Today the Church, represented by attorney Thata Noke, made an urgent application before the Gaborone High Court challenging government’s decision.

Justice Terrence Rannowane however dismissed the application as he said there was nothing urgent about the application. “We do not know why the police would want to close down the church, that is why we sought the court assistance,” Noke said adding that the church has responded to Government with an appeal letter.

Government had given the church 28 days to appeal its decision to close down the church after its failure to comply with some registration clauses. “We have appealed and written to the Minister. We were told that the Minister will respond to our appeal before the end of this month. As things stand the church service will go on until the Minister responds,” she said.