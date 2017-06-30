The Bush Walk returns

CSI-Concepts Foundation in conjunction with The Desert Bush Walk Local Organising Committee will host the third edition of The Desert Bush Walk Winter 2017 at the end of July.

The annual 30km charity walk will start in Jwaneng before heading into the bush.

The route will eventually lead walkers back to the mining town.

All proceeds from the event will be put towards sustainable educational projects and helping disadvantaged children.

The 2016 edition raised P150, 000, with the funds channelled towards a Resource Centre, which benefited more than 15 Primary Schools in the Jwaneng-Mabutsane region, while P10, 000 went to New Xanagas.