Bus crash survivors demand compensation

Survivors of a horrific bus crash which claimed the lives of five passengers are suing the bus company and driver for compensation in a multi-million Pula lawsuit.

The incident dates back to January 2015, when the driver of a Khanda Express bus travelling from Francistown to Gaborone along the A1 ploughed into a truck parked by the roadside.

According to submissions before Gaborone High Court, the accident was caused by the sole negligence of the bus driver – Wilfred Dube – who was allegedly over-speeding and ‘recklessly failed to keep the bus under proper control’.

“He ferried passengers in a bus which was generally in an un-roadworthy condition and more specifically the clutch mechanism of the bus was not in proper working order resulting in him failing to properly control the bus,” reads part of the lawsuit, which is being handled by Collin Duncan and Associates Lawfirm.

Many of those that survived the deadly accident suffered permanent physical injuries as well as terrible psychological trauma.

One such survivor is 33-year-old Patricia Albert who had both her legs amputated after the crash.

In an emotional interview with The Voice, the wheelchair-bound Albert revealed she was engaged as a temporary bus conductor on that fateful day.

“I was working for another bus, but Khanda had informally asked me to help them just for that day. I have since lost my previous job as a result of the accident.”

Struggling to control her emotions as she contemplates the cruel twist of fate that changed the course of her life forever, Albert added angrily, “What I want from Khanda is my two legs which I lost during the accident.

“I cry night and day for my legs. I am unemployable as it is now. I sustained injuries while on duty and yet they never bothered to check on me,” grieved Albert, succumbing to tears.

She is demanding P5 million for her suffering as she can no longer support her child and has since been dumped her boyfriend due to the disfiguration.

Another passenger, Pono Meriam Annetse, 41, has a similar tale of woe.

Annetse, whose left leg was amputated at the knee, is seeking P3 million compensation from Khanda.

“Disability is very expensive. Whenever I ask for help from anyone, I have to pay them. I used to buy and sell clothes from Zambia and I can no longer do that. I went through a lot of trauma, pain and suffering as a result of an accident that could have been avoided had the driver been more careful,” she surmised sadly.

31-year-old Nametsegang Tumbana, who endured a similar amputation to Annetse, is looking for P10 million in damages as her movement and ability has been permanently altered.

Although the accountant did not lose her job, she maintains that the disability has changed her life.

“MVA (Motor Vehicle Accident fund) can only offer us medical assistance and it cannot compensate for our suffering. Professionally I cannot make any progress because I cannot find employment elsewhere other than where I am currently working.

“I am still young and want to have children in the future, but if I happen to fall pregnant, it will be complicated,” Tumbana explained.

Equally, for Omang Simon, 30, the father of an eight-year-old girl, losing a leg means no more construction work and thus no regular income.

Although he received a prosthetic leg through the MVA fund, he explains he cannot stand for too long as his other leg was affected by the crash too.

“I go through physical and emotional pain everyday, that is why I want Khanda to compensate me for my suffering,” moaned the aggrieved father, who said he lost his job soon after the accident and his injuries now render him unemployable.

As for the physically fit Onkgoge Matlhare, her wounds run much deeper.

The 47-year-old’s husband, Patrick Matlhare, died shortly after the crash, his death a direct result of the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Onkgoge wants Khanda to pay for loss of family income and the post-traumatic stress caused by his passing.

Patrick, who was 44 when he perished, provided and cared for his wife and children from his salary as a Dispatch Manager at Unitrans Botswana. His wife is hoping Khanda Express will compensate her for that loss.

The four others who lost their lives in the tragedy are Zimbabwean trio: Peter Gadzai, 58, Thembi Ncube, 46, Jabulani Gumede, 47, as well as 23-year-old local Kgomotso Mpugwa.

The case is expected back in court later this month.