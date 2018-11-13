Burglary and theft suspects back in court with more charges

Two Bangladeshi nationals who, together with their seven alleged accomplices, made headlines last week for warehouse breaking and theft were this week back in court facing more theft charges.

According to court papers, Moshair Hossain (51), Mustafa Kamai Sajib (38), Lazarus Bhebe (23), Kabo Ngwenya (22), Joseph Kateya (29), Khumo Tibone (29), Edwin Sereme (22), Chesta Mehlwa Tshelele (28) and Abednico Mothaba (22) broke into Janping Zhoa’s house at Molapo Estates and stole electronic gadgets and other household goods worth P23 780.

Hossain is a Director at Zobeda investments while Sajib and Bhebhe are Directors at Opsherha Enterprises.

Ngwenya on the other hand is a labourer at Nihama Trading while Zimbabwean nationals Kateya and Tshelele are unemployed.

Tibone is a Director at Kas Chess Incentives while Mothaba is a Special Constable at Tatitown police.

State Prosecutor, Keneilwe Moruti, pleaded with the court to have the accused men remanded while awaiting the investigating officer to advance reasons for their further remand. “And this is an initial case that we are still investigating, so if granted bail they will temper with the investigations,” Moruti said.

The court considered the state’s plea and the accused men were ordered to reappear on Wednesday for possible consolidation of the cases.

The nine men appeared in court last week charged with three counts of warehouse breaking and stealing property.

On the first count the accused men are said to have on the 20th of September at Nihama Warehouse, broke into and stole property worth P215 500.

On the second count, they allegedly broke in and stole goods worth P157 800 at Super Lite Trading on the 9th October and on the last count they are said to have broken into and stole property worth P45 900 at Nihama again on the 31st of October this year.

The two Bangladeshis have made an application before high court Justice Gaopalelwe Ketlogetswe of the Francistown High Court where they intend to apply for bail.

Last week the matter was adjourned to Wednesday for status report.