Bumper crowd at TYM 4.0

Organizers of Toropo Ya Muka have received raving reviews following their well organized show at Botho University this past Saturday.

After a chaotic show in 2017 DJ Colastraw and team made a conscious decision to move the show to a more secure venue and it was a masterstroke.

Botho University could be TYM 5.0’s home next year and many more years to come.

Colastraw for once will not worry about how much damage was caused to people’s property and the venue itself; his main challenge for now is counting the money.

Keep it up team TYM.