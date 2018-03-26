Bulgarian nationals busted for ATM scams

Three Bulgarian nationals suspected to be behind the recent spate of FNB Automated Teller Machines (ATM) scams where money was wiped out of customers’ bank accounts, have been remanded in custody.

The suspects Plamen Nikolaev Pandor (44), Dimitar Borislavov Angelou (36) and a woman Liliya Nikolaeva Borisova (26), are expected to appear in court next week Monday following their arrest at Airport Junction Mall.

The three were caught after a successful bust by a team of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) and Botswana Police Services (BPS) following a tip-off.

After their arrest, the three suspects were taken to a lodge in Block 8 where they had been staying and upon search they were found in possession of computers and devices believed to have been used in operations that string as far back as November last year.

Botswana Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube, confirmed the arrest: “The three, two gentleman and one lady all from Bulgaria, were found in unlawful possession of the devices that we believe were used to commit crime.”

Motube further explained that whilst investigations are still underway the three have been charged under the Cyber crime and computer related crime with an offence of unlawful possession of computer and devices adapted for purpose of committing an offence.

According to Motube the Police are optimistic that with the arrest they will be able to narrow their investigations into some of the reported cases where people lost their money after their cards were cloned.

“We had cases were people’s money had been cashed and or transferred from their accounts. Usually the transaction would be from other countries. I cannot say how much cumulatively but there are a lot of cases of that nature that we’re handling,” Motube explained.

The three briefly appeared before Village Magistrate court and were further remanded in custody.

The case will be back in court on April 4th were the Investigating Officer (IO) is expected to give evidence.