Building Bots through motorsport

Botswana’s world renowned biker, Ross Branch, believes that motorsport can be a worthwhile economic activity and contribute to growing the country’s tourist industry.

The 32-year-old expressed this belief when speaking to Voice Money at the Makgadikgadi Moonlight Adventure last weekend.

“I have been riding for a long time and have got to the age where I now want to promote motorsport in Botswana. It’s my turn to give back to the sport for what it has given me for the last 28-years. I would also like to give something back to my country through motorsport.

“There is a lot of potential in the sport. A lot of young Batswana have interest in the sport and I would like to help them realise their riding dreams. I can only do that through motorsport,” said the proud Motswana as he explained why he and Lola Berrie, a female riding buff, having invested in Muddy Face Events, a company that promotes motorsport and hosts the moonlight adventure which was first held two years ago.

Besides developing local motorsport talent, through his company Branch aims to use the sport to draw tourists to Botswana.

The moonlight adventure, which this year attracted close to 200 registered riders, many from neighbouring South Africa and Zimbabwe, is the first venture towards that goal.

“Through Muddy Face, Lola and I want to bring some fun into motorsport and use it to attract visitors to Botswana. We will have events that draw people to our beautiful country, which has so much to offer,” Branch stressed, adding that although his riding adventure has taken him to Europe, Asia and the Americas, ‘Botswana still remains the best country in the world’.

“I would love to share the beauty of my homeland with the world!”

The riding ace went on to say that besides the moonlight event, Muddy Face intend to hold another riding event at Lekopola in the Bobonong area shortly, as well as what he calls ‘a big surprise’ towards the end of the year.

He would not be drawn into discussing the end of year event as he prefers it to remain ‘the surprise it is intended to be’

Branch further noted that besides drawing people to Botswana the sport can also be used to market the nation to the world.

“For the last five years I have spent time living abroad and flying our flag high at motorsport events in different countries. Aspiring riders can do that in the future provided we help them chase their riding dreams,” concluded the man many consider Botswana’s best ever rider.