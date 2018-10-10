BUAN indefinitely shuts down as students go on strike

Following peaceful demonstrations by students which started on the 3rd of October, the Management of Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) have decided to close the school with immediate effect.

According to the Student Representative Council (SRC) President, Bofelo Tau Matende, the students wanted BUAN authorities to address issues that affect their academics directly, especially the school infrastructure.

Matende gave an example of the Lecture theatre which he said accommodates 80 students but has only 30 chairs. “We tried to contain our problems and notify the school management through letters since May but nothing has come forth,” he said.

Matende said that this is not the first time they raised their issues only for management to ignore them. “We decided to boycott classes with the hope that our grievances will be listened to, but instead they chose to close the school.”

The SRC president said the matter came to a head when management ignored their pleas and instead bought luxurious cars without addressing their problems.

However in her response, Onkgopotse Moreri who is the college’s Spokesperson said students brought fourth some grievances’ and the management is already addressing.

“Some of the things they wanted to be done are big projects which cannot be completed in a short period, so we requested them to return to classes but they refused. They have been requested on numerous occasions to return to classes but they refused and as per the policies they cannot be kept in school without going to classes hence our decision to close the school.”

Moreri said despite that, examination preparations are ongoing while they wait for talks between the SRC and Management. “The talks will determine when the school will re-open.”