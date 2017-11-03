BTU urges teachers to venture into business

Teachers in the northwestern parts of the country have been urged to take advantage of opportunities in the flora and fauna infested resort townships of Kasane and Maun as well as the surrounding areas and venture into the hospitality industry.

Acting Botswana Teachers’ Union (BTU) president, Gotlamang Oitsile made this encouragement last Saturday when delivering a presidential address at the union’s 80th Anniversary mini celebrations in Shakawe.

Sometime in July/August 2015, the government issued a directive allowing public servants to own businesses.

Although Botswana Federation of Public Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) and Business Botswana (BB) expressed reservations upon the issuance of the directive arguing that the decision could open a door for corruption, the government stuck to its guns.

It is against this backdrop that BTU is urging its members plying their trade in the resort townships of Maun and Kasane as well as the two townships’ peripheries to venture into tourism related businesses.

Oitsile added: “I am specifically asking teachers to venture into the tourism sector since you already live in tourism resorts.”

Tourism is the second major contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) after mining especially diamonds with agriculture being an emerging sector, as government is looking at commercializing the agricultural subdivision.