BTO confirm Seal lawsuit

Botswana Tourism Organisation(BTO) this week confirmed that they have instituted legal proceedings against British legendary singer, Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, also known professionally as Seal, for failure to pitch up at a show that cost the organisation about P3 million.

The case is set for second mention in Texas, United States of America.

This was confirmed by the BTO acting spokesperson, Samuel Lephalo.

Although Lephalo refused to share the merits of the case he said: “I can confirm that we have instituted legal proceedings against Complex Entertainment together with their artist, Seal. This is in relation to our contract with them for our previous show.”

Pressed further the BTO spokesperson refused to share how much they will sue Seal and his management and he was also reluctant to disclose the name of the law firm the tourism organization has engaged.

The Soul and R&B crooner was booked to perform at BTO’s ‘Of basket and Song’ extravaganza, which was scheduled for March 10 2018 that was scheduled for the University of Botswana (UB) stadium.

The event was set to be organized to celebrate ‘10 remarkable years of sustainable and diverse tourism’ by BTO.

It was also rumored then that the event was BTO’s way of celebrating former President Ian Khama’s Presidency.