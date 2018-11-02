BTC’s Commercial Transformation Roars

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) has launched activations to promote its summer campaign in the capital dubbed ‘Summer Dintshang’.

This marks the culmination of year-long efforts to consolidate BTC’s commercial transformation and innovation drive across different product lines from broadband to mobile offers.

“The campaign is a crown on what has been an eventful year in our quest for commercial transformation right across our diverse product line which brings alive our MD’s strategy. Our journey included over P90 million-infrastructure investment, which offers customers an improved fixed Internet user experience, exciting mobile offers at competitive rates on data amongst others,” says BTC Chief Commercial Officer Edward Wicks.

For the summer campaign, there are P400, 000 worth of prizes to be won which includes P7, 000 weekly prizes, smartphones and a holiday trip until 31 March 2019.

“BTC has really made a huge impact this year. The offers are exciting and I believe the most affordable and their data the fastest in the market. I will try my luck with the competition. All I have to do is share my experiences in unique places in Botswana using the #ConnectingBatswana,” says Tebogo Seepolle, a BTC customer who attended the Game City Activation.

Wicks noted the transformation drive is seeing new developments with new product lines launched into the market premised on the revamped infrastructure.

“We want to take our customers through a cost-effective, seamless, uninterrupted connected life. We expect to inject an additional P100 million in 2019 as part of the network of the future drive. By continuously revamping our infrastructure we provided high-speed pathways to the future network.”

BTC has also revamped some of its service offerings, giving customers amplified connectivity and better management and consumption of their data, voice and short message service (SMS) bundles. The new Connekbundles, which are only available to prepaid users, gives subscribers the flexibility to choose packages that best suit them.

“We are driving towards being the network of the future. Our vision as a business as detailed by our MD will see us being a Botswana owned business with the best network for its people,” concluded Wicks.