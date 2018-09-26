BTC Foundation injects P1.7 million to promote visual arts

Botswana Telecommunication Corporation (BTC) Foundation, has injected P 1.7 million worth of sponsorship into Thapong Visual Arts Centre to help promote the local arts industry.

When unveiling the three year sponsorship, BTC Foundation Chairman, Kgosi Michael Letsogile Mothobi said the funding covers the BTC Phonebook Cover Competition, Thapong Artists of the Year Awards (TAYA), Training and Development of Arts Teachers and curator fees among other expenses.

He said local artists will also be sponsored to attend workshops and share skills with an array of established professionals from across the SADC region, to ensure that they gain international exposure and widen their scope.

The overall objective, the foundation chairman said, is to nurture local talent by offering artists a platform to unleash their talent.

For his part BTC Managing Director, Anthony Masunga, said they want to demonstrate through the Foundation that as a local company, owned by Batswana, BTC is an integral part of the community.

“In order for us to remain profitable and sustainable, communities in which we operate must thrive; socially, economically, environmentally, and ethically. This is why we made an undertaking to plough back a percentage of our profits in support of initiatives which positively impact our communities and help uplift the lives of our people.”

Over the years, BTC partnered with like-minded organisations and entities and engaged in projects that seek to have a positive impact on the community and in order to ensure transparency, accountability and sustainability, in 2014 the Company established a Foundation, governed by a Board of trustees, to undertake the various initiatives and programmes on its behalf.

“At BTC, we pride ourselves in being a responsible corporate citizen, and through the BTC Foundation we will continue to deliver positive sustainable impact to our communities for the benefit of all our stakeholders and pave our way in the corporate social investment space,” said Masunga.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture Empowerment, Kago Ramokate and acting Thapong Visual Arts Centre Chairman, Tom Ketlogetswe, thanked the Foundation for their generosity and urged other organizations to emulate BTC to help grow the visual arts industry in Botswana.