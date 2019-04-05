BTC Charity walk launched

The Botswana Telecommunication Corporation (BTC) Foundation has launched its inaugural charity walk, to be held in Moshupa Village on the 27th of April.

Organised under the theme ‘Walk to Change Lives’, Chief Walker on the day will be the First Lady, Neo Jane Masisi, with proceeds going towards a charity in Moshupa.

Registration fee for the 15km is P150 while double the distance is charged at P200.

Briefing the media this week, BTC Foundation Chairman Michael Mothobi explained the organisation, which was registered in 2014, is responsible for delivery and management of BTC’S Corporate Social Investment agenda.

He revealed this is done through investment with impactful and sustainable initiatives that benefit communities across this country.

“As part of our strategy we have identified four sponsorship areas, being: Wellness and Sports Development, Arts and Culture, Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Environment Protection.

“If you are a registered charity falling under any of these four then you can approach us for assistance,” noted Mothobi, adding they were honoured to have Masisi as the Chief Walker.

For his part, Moshupa Kgosi, Kebinatshwene Mosielele said Batswana are known to be compassionate to those who are less privileged.

He thanked BTC Foundation for their continued commitment to changing people’s lives and giving back to the community.

The walk is scheduled for a 5am start, beginning and ending at Moshupa main kgotla.