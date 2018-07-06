BSE rings second opening bell

Botswana Vice President Slumber Tsogwane officially opened the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) opening bell ceremony this Tuesday in Gaborone.

This initiative was launched last month and will serve as a platform to generate exposure for listed companies, make news announcements or celebrate corporate and national milestones.

The opening Bell Ceremony is a globally recognized event which serves as a platform to signify the beginning of trading at the start of each day.

Speaking at the event Tsogwane said the introduction of this event demonstrates the BSE’s commitment to being part of the national agenda. He said it demonstrates and raises awareness on the role of the BSE in the economic growth and diversification.

The Vice President said it is important for the government to see the BSE edge closer to being more responsive to market pressures of being a World-Class Securities Exchange.

“From the government’s side initiatives such as this one demonstrate our commitment towards raising awareness and driving Botswana’s local capital markets on the global stage as the preferred destination for issuers and investors. The BSE is also undergoing a transitional process to be fully a demutualized entity by the end of 2018.This transformation will not only enhance the Exchange’s governance structure, but it will also broaden its access to resources required to fund its growth and innovation,” said Tsogwane

BSE Main Committee Chairman Tebogo Masire said they will use the event to invite dignitaries from different sectors and positions, listed companies and the ordinary Motswana whether invested in BSE listed securities or not.

Masire said they will always ensure that the market benefits from information on the stock market and any other related issues.

Included in the programme was a presentation on the new BSE listing requirements.