BSE records impressive turnover

Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded the highest stock exchange turnover in a single day at P484.6 million last Thursday.

Speaking to Voice Money, Head of Market Development- Thapelo Moribame, said it was the second highest turnover in the history of BSE after they recorded P494.3 million in June last year.

She said the turnover is a result of an investor who was selling part of his shareholding in NAP Company and that various investors bought the shares.

“This shows the capability of the BSE to handle such big trades. This development reflects the benefits of listing a company to entrepreneurs as it shows that one can build their wealth by listing their company on the exchange and subsequently realize the value created via the market. This is in line with our strategy which aims to grow the market and increase the average daily turnover levels to P18.0 million per day by 2021,” she said.

Moribame added that the development is positive for the market as it will increase the liquidity of the counter since the number of investors holding the counter has increased as a result of the disinvestment.

She said the commissioning of the Automated Trading System (ATS) by the BSE in 2012 has been one of the most important infrastructure investments at the BSE.

Moribame further revealed that the system allows for real-time matching of orders for listed securities leading to greater efficiencies by the exchange and following the implementation of the ATS the BSE saw an improvement in turnover over the past years.