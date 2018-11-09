BSE flying high

More companies set to list

More companies are set to list on the Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) as the local bourse appears on course to become the preferred stock market.

In recent months, the BSE has attracted companies such as The Far Property, Minergy and just recently, Seed Co.

Last week the BSE Chief Executive Officer, Thapelo Tsheole further revealed that BancABC is set to list soon.

Yet another company, Investor Solar Africa, has also announced plans to list.

The listing is said to be a vote of confidence for the local stock market, which provides companies with a platform to raise capital.

Speaking during the monthly Bell Ringing Ceremony last week, Tsheole said these listings should be celebrated, especially in the current climate where listings are hard to come by.

He is confident of securing more listings in the not too distant future.

When he took over as the CEO back in January 2016, Tsheole had vowed to make the BSE more attractive to investors.

In 2015, BSEL, which has since been demutualized and is now a private company, started hosting an annual Listings Conference in a bid to attract companies to list.

Four editions later and the local bourse has experienced noticeable growth in the number of companies listing.

At last week’s event, Tsheole stressed that the BSE is doing well in terms of attracting companies noting to list, saying even the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is finding it hard to attract new listings these days.