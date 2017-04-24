Brutalised man sues police for P4.5 Million

Lashes land Zimbabwean man in a wheelchair

Life has not been the same for a Zimbabwean man who lost the use of his legs after being lashed at the Tlokweng Customary Court.

A seemingly straightforward sentence of four strokes for a common theft offence has left the man paralysed, wheelchair bound and extremely angry.

22-year-old Kgotso Nyathi fears he may never walk again and is demanding a P4.5 million payday for his injuries.

Nyathi was arrested with Khiwa Bakani Ngwenya and Mlungisi Dube over allegations of common theft and was sentenced to one-year imprisonment and four strokes by Tlokweng Customary Court on the 25th July 2016.

However, Nyathi claims to have been paralysed and suffered a stroke after being brutalised by the officers who were administering his lashings.

Bizarrely, he has since been offered a small office to use as his home at Tlokweng Police Station after his repatriation process failed three months ago due to his injuries.

Speaking from his makeshift, flimsy-looking wheelchair at his temporary, police-office base, Nyathi says he served the prison sentence a bitter man and wheelchair bound.

Talking exclusively to The Voice, he reveals he has opened an assault case against the state, seeking compensation for the injuries that have left him a disabled and broken man.

Visibly anguished and depressed, Nyathi claims he was last able to walk freely when he was escorted from the police van into the customary court to receive his corporal punishment.

He returned from the room in agony, a crippled convict.

“I am stuck here. I cannot bathe myself or even brush my teeth. I have been told by the doctor that my bladder controller was blocked during the flogging and the spinal cord was affected as well,” he recalls with a mixture of frustration and anger.

Nyathi says he was held inside prison with the hope that his condition would improve. However, instead it became worse, and he was forced to pass urine with the aid of a urinary pipe.

Commenting on the failed repatriation process, Head of Investigations and Repatriation Division, Solomon Phillip Sedumedi stressed that foreigners get treated with compassion just like citizens.

“Foreigners who are repatriated need to be fully examined and, if injured, due process must take its course so that whoever is accountable is held responsible,” explained Sedumedi.

He further noted that he has not yet been officially informed about Nyathi’s case and has not received any reports related to the case.

When questioned about Nyathi’s stay at the police offices, Superintendent Robson Maleka of Tlokweng Police insisted that police cannot be held accountable for his injuries as the four strokes punishment was lawful.

“I do not see the reason why he was not taken to Zimbabwe – there is no evidence to substantiate that indeed he was injured during the punishment,” argued Maleka.

The superintendent did admit his office has since submitted a report to the Police Commissioner concerning Nyathi’s claims that his condition was caused by the police.