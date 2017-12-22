Brutal maid in trouble

An angry father has laid charges against his young maid for allegedly assaulting his three-year-old daughter.

Troubled Mooketsi Jani of Kachikau believes 20-year-old Wame Maphane brutally beat his child, hitting her repeatedly on the back with the cord of a phone charger.

Speaking to The Voice this week, the 31-year-old bristled with fury as he produced a picture of his daughter’s lashed, slightly lacerated back.

Breathing heavily as he tried to control his emotions, the Youth Ambassador revealed the incident happened over the weekend when his two children were left with the maid at their mother’s house, who was away on a trip.

When he went to check on the kids he discovered his eldest daughter in ‘great pain’.

“My daughter had bruises on her back. When I asked what happened she told me Maphane has beaten her with a phone charger cod.

“Maphane said she beat her because she pooped herself,” he said, shaking his head in disbelief.

Jani fears the abuse has been going on for a while.

“I have always suspected that woman is an abuser because my kids visit me on weekends and when I take them back to their mother’s house they cry saying they want to move in with me,” he continued.

According to Jani, ‘what hurts the most’ is his baby mama telling him to drop the charges as ‘Maphane is young and has apologised’.

However, Jani explained one of his responsibilities as a Youth Ambassador is to stand against child abuse and thus it would be hypocritical of him to drop the case.

“I must practice what I preach and will not rest until action is taken against Maphane. What she did is wrong. I want that woman to learn a lesson. I nearly beat her but controlled my temper as I did not want to jeopardise the case,” he said.

Jani has since taken his girls to live with him, as he is adamant they are not safe at their mother’s house.

“My daughter is undergoing counselling at the moment and I decided that they move in with me. I urge parents to be friendly to their children so that they can be open to tell them when they are abused,” he advised wearily.

When contacted for a comment, Kachikau Station Commander, Situme Ten Budani confirmed the police are investigating the case, which they intend to register with the Magistrates Court.

“We hear people had wanted to take the law into their own hands after the incident so the accused relocated to Panda village. She will be located and brought back to answer for the case before the end of this week,” disclosed Budani.

Efforts to get a comment from Maphane remained futile as her phone was off.