Bruce Nkgakile’s presidential ambition

“We worked with opposition to defeat Molale”

Controversial young politician Bruce Nkgakile was back in the headlines this week after it was announced he had joined the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD).

Nkgakile’s political switch comes less than three months after quitting the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), where he had just been slapped with a two-year suspension.

Following his welcome into the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) fold, Nkgakile – who earlier this year spent over P47, 000 on his birthday cake – declared he would be representing the umbrella in Mogoditshane during the general elections. The constituency has been allocated to BMD, a move that is still being challenged by some sections within the UDC.

The Voice reporter, DANIEL CHIDA caught up with the former BDP Youth League Treasurer for a quick chat at Nandos, Riverwalk.

Q: You have been a member of the BDP your entire political life, what attracted you to the opposition?

I had a fallout with the BDP, to a point where no one wanted to talk to me.

I tried to voice my concerns to the party’s Secretary General, Mpho Balopi but he too disappointed me as he failed to address my complaints.

I got suspended and then reinstated into the Youth Wing but the then President, Ian Khama decided to suspend me for two years.

I am a politician and cannot stay for two years without a party, so I decided to find a new political home.

BMD has better principles than the BDP and they became a better option.

I also had talks with all opposition parties who were interested in my services but I chose BMD because their line of thinking is the same as mine.

Do not be surprised to see a number of BDP members defecting to BMD soon!

Q: Over the weekend you spoke passionately about job creation, how do you plan to ensure this happens?

The representation that we have had in Mogoditshane as compared to other areas has been weak; we don’t have tailor (made) programmes that can work for us because we don’t have land.

People of Mogoditshane or Batswana should be the ones selling cars in Mogoditshane not foreigners.

I want youth to dominate in business. They don’t have anyone to look up to and in the end they turn to drink and stay in shebeens most of the time.

Our government is pushing youth into drugs!

We have to come up with an old-age home where elders will be looked after instead of sending them to drought relief programmes because there they are exploited.

I was once a destitute and I have managed to do something for myself.

By getting elected to parliament, I can bring a ray of hope to many youths in the area.

I want to establish a community fund/trust that will be run by the village leadership and also create recreational facilities for youth.

I have been creating jobs for years and with a bigger platform I will create thousands of jobs.

We have to set up a tannery and process cattle products, we also have coal, and we need to manufacture it and export it or turn it into tar, fuel etc.

The diary and horticulture industries have been ignored by government because they have run out of ideas.

Q: How have you been received at your new political home?

The reception has been good. BDP members, including Ministers, have been calling me asking for my audience but I am at peace and cannot go back there.

People at the BDP are starting to take notice of me; they didn’t know that I could talk because at my former party we were not allowed to do that.

It was a taboo to voice your opinion under Khama’s leadership. I want to serve my two terms as an MP and pave the way for another person.

Q: Nevertheless, there are rumours that you will soon return to the BDP. Care to comment?

Democrats must forget about that, they scandalised and nearly destroyed me.

They went around saying I stole money while in fact it was me who funded them, so I cannot go back, not even for a tender!

Q: Why did you connive with opposition during the Goodhope/ Mabule bye-elections?

Whenever opposition had an idea which I thought was good for the country I stood with them.

During the mentioned bye-elections, we (the BDP) had Eric Molale, who is a very well known arrogant person who suppresses the workers representing us (the party).

I believed that if he won he was going to be elected Vice President and with his attitude I felt it was better to support the opposition so that he (Molale) does not win.

Had Molale won, workers were going to be oppressed further; he has brought nothing but misery to civil servants!

I had to take it upon myself to accommodate opposition members at my farm and also financially back them.

He was however, re-elected as a Specially Elected MP.

Q: Where do you want to see yourself in politics?

I am working towards being President and I want it to happen 15 years from now not when I am 50 years because we need a President who can be in touch with the youth.

I want to lead this country and I am certain that I can take this country far; I believe that I am going to be President one day!