BRU grassroots development on course

It was all action as 776 young players showcased their skills in this years annual Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) in conjunction with Botswana Rugby Union (BRU) national schools finals in the Under 17 and Under 18 categories from the 20th to the 28th July 2018 at Wharic Park in Gaborone.

From the 20th to the 22nd saw eight girls teams play sevens rugby with defending champions Mowana Junior School beating Dukwi Junior School in the final by 21 points to seven to retain their trophy.

The Under 17 boys played tens rugby and in the final Lebogang Junior School was pitted against their home town rivals Meepong Junior School.

Lebogang won by seven points to nil, not surprising at all since both schools are products of a Re Ba Bona Ha grassroots programme.

In the Under 18 category where girls play sevens and boys play fifteens it was again eight teams per category.

Selibe Phikwe Senior School became the second team in history to win a double since Molefhi Senior School in 2009 when they won both the boys and girls categories again paying testimony of the importance of the seven year old Re Ba Bona Ha programme which is famous in the mining town.

Mr Segaise who is the BISA national organiser had this to say, “The standard of rugby is improving and there is a good geographic spread with teams coming as far as Shakawe, Digawana, Mmathethe and Selibe Phikwe. Rugby continues to attract lots of children and it is slowly a sport of choice. There was good quality in display by both boys and girls which can be attributed to understanding of the game by coaches and good officiating. The competition ran smoothly and credit must go to the coaches and athletes. The newly expanded competition engaged all involved throughout, there was a lot to play for. Outstanding athletes were also awarded prizes to take home and put in their family cabinets”.

BRU also took advantage of having the officials and coaches in one central venue and conducted a few courses including the Botswana Rugby Union Level 1 coaching course and a workshop for officials.

This included center referees, assistant referees and table officials.

Twenty participants attended, sixteen being volunteers and twelve teachers.