Sefhare/Ramokgonami, Botswana Democratic Party 2019 Parliamentary candidate Dorcas Makgato has called on fellow democrats to ignore the recent court case against her and focus on bringing her back Parliament.

Speaking during her launch in Chadibe on Saturday, Makgato said the case lodged by States Maribe at Mahalapye Magistrate Court was a non-starter, but an evil attempt to sow seeds of divisions among the BDP faithful.

The incumbent who also introduced her mother and aunts from South Africa said there are a few bigoted men who can’t stand the fact that she’s their leader.

“They are jealous of my success. They are aware of what I’ve achieved as a Member of Parliament and now they are challenging my ethnicity,” said Makgato.

“I’m a Chadibe girl through and through, and no one should tell you otherwise,” she said.

The fiery legislator further said she was firmly behind President Mokgweetsi Masisi as she believes in the democratic process whereby leadership changes hands.

“I took over from Sola Molebatsi and someone will take over from me,” she said.

Makgato also took a pot shot at the newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), a party that has offered itself to help the opposition to usurp the Sefhare/Ramokgonami constituency from the BDP.

“I heard that they have set base in Ramokgonami, but we are going to embarrass them. We cannot be ruled by a front, we are Domkrag,” fired Makgato.

Speaking at the same launch President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi also urged Sefhare/Ramokgonami constituents to vote for Makgato in the 2019 General elections.

Masisi said Makgato was a hard worker and a diligent servant of the people.

“She’s in my Cabinet and is one of my trusted lieutenants. If I believe in her, you should also believe in her,” Masisi said.

“At the Ministry of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Ms Makgato eradicated excessive backlog of Omang cards, introduced one day visa and decentralisation of visas to diplomatic missions,” he said.