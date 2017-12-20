Bricklayer sentenced to death for employer’s murder

A bricklayer who gruesomely strangled his employer to death at Makobo village in 2012 has been sentenced to hang.

Appearing before Justice Bashi Moesi of the Francistown High Court last week, Mooketsi ‘Batista’ Kgosibodia, was convicted and sentenced to hang for the murder of Benjamin Mokobela.

It is alleged that before the murder, the deceased had had an argument with Mokobela accusing him of stealing 10 bags of cement and a drum.

Molela Mpatane, a woman who witnessed the confrontation between the two, told the court that she had been weeding the yard when the two men engaged in a fierce verbal exchange.

For the next two days Mokobela was never seen in the village and when Kgosibodia who was seen driving his van was asked about his employer’s whereabouts, he claimed that he had dropped him off at the hiking spot to go and buy some cement and petrol in Francistown.

According to court documents, after Mokobela’s disappearance, Kgosibodia spent the night in the deceased’s vehicle at one of the witnesses yard.

When Mpatane returned to finish weeding the yard after two days, both Mokobela and Kgosibodia were not home and when she detected a strong foul smell coming from the house she became suspicious and called the police.

Upon arrival at the scene the police opened the house and discovered the deceased’s decomposing body wrapped in a blanket and secured with pieces of wire at both ends with an electric cable and belt around the neck.

A report from the pathologist indicated that death occurred due to asphyxia from strangulation.

Upon passing judgment, Justice Moesi stated that several witnesses had seen the accused in possession of the deceased’s van on the 2nd and 3rd of February.

He also considered that on the same dates the accused had lied about the deceased’s whereabouts, claiming that he had gone to buy cement and petrol.

The court also considered that the cement and drum that the accused had been accused of stealing were seized by the police from where they were sold several days after the death of the deceased.

“Consequently taking the cumulative effects of the above facts, I am satisfied so that I am sure that the inference that the accused is the individual who murdered the deceased on 1 or 2 February 2012 is consistent with all the above proved facts,” Justice Moesi said and added that he was satisfied that the accused caused the deceased’s death with malice afterthought.

Justice Moesi further said he could not find any extenuating circumstances in favour of the accused.

By Christinah Motlhabane and Goitseone Seven