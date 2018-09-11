Bricklayer remanded in custody for raping a cop

A man who allegedly raped a police officer at Matobo village on Sunday was this week remanded in custody by a Masunga Magistrates court.

According to court papers, 30-year-old Tapela Mfolelo who works as a bricklayer at Matobo unlawfully had carnal knowledge with a 29-year-old police officer. Mfolelo pleaded not guilty to the charge.

State prosecutor, Paphidzo Kuda, pleaded with the court to remand the accused person in custody as investigations are still underway. “This is a fresh matter, so we plead with court to remand the accused person so that he does not temper with investigations,” Kuda said.

Magistrate Segametsi Basinyi considered the State’s application and further remanded Mfolelo who is expected to reappear in court on September 24th for mention.

Tutume police station commander, Jerry Halahala, confirmed the rape incident and noted that it was the second such case of a police officer being raped at Matobo village.

“They rape good police officers, I am talking about Christians. I do not know why they target these women. The other rape happened two months back still at Matobo. And in the current one the perpetrator forced entry through the complainant’s window at her rented house at around 2am.

“He then fled the scene, but after the report reached our office, our police officers managed to trace the suspect and arrested him,” revealed the station commander.

Supt. Halahala said the rape cases in his jurisdiction are on the rise and that they have recorded 18 of them this year.