Breathing life into a ‘cannibalised’ sector

Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) aims to create opportunities for the Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs) by bringing value-adding investors to the country.

SEZA, a newly formed parastatal which falls under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), met with local editors on Wednesday to introduce the Authority to the media.

Besides sharing ideas on how the two can work together to bring developments to the country’s rural areas, SEZA rolled out its roadmap, which focuses predominantly on SMME empowerment.

SMMEs are regarded as the engine of growth in many economies due to the job opportunities they create.

Against this backdrop, SEZA Director of Investor Attractions and Monitoring, Joel Ramaphoi revealed they have set conditions for foreign investors.

One of those conditions is that potential investors should buy from local producers.

“We are going to make sure that they import after exhausting the local market,” said Ramaphoi, noting that local small businesses have died as they have been ‘cannibalised’ by existing corporates.

Ramaphoi explained that the objective is to establish a vibrant economy, pointing out that this could partially be achieved by creating business opportunities for SMMEs.

His colleague, Neo Mahube, Director of Investor Facilitation and Relations, reiterated the desire to attract value adding investors in order to align with the National Development Plan (NDP) 11, which strives to see Botswana becoming an export-led economy.

The attraction of value-adding investors is also in line with Vision 2036, which aims to propel the country into a high-income economy status.

Mahube says many companies, both local and foreign, have been set up in Botswana while not integrated with the local business.

“We have been having companies that come and go without imparting any skills,” Mahube told the media.

Targeted areas under SEZA include: manufacturing, energy, agro-business, mineral beneficiation, water management, financial services and health services among others.