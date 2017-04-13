Breaking news: Missing woman returns

In a twist to the shocking incident initially suspected to be suicide, Caroline Roberts-Otto who was reported missing in March handed herself to the Old Naledi Police on Wednesday morning.

According to the Station Commander King Tshebo, Otto unexpectedly turned up at their office, a development he said would help them in their investigations.

“She came to our office yesterday around 11 am, however investigations into the matter are still ongoing,” he said.

Last month police went on a frantic search of Otto at Gaborone Dam, after the discovery of her abandoned car and clothes near the dam. Her husband Johann Otto confirmed to The Voice in an exclusive interview that his missing wife left a letter claiming claiming that she was part of a cult which was now baying for her blood after breaching the cult’s code of conduct but refused to go into detail.

The Voice can also exclusively reveal that while family and friends mourned her, she has been all this time hiding in neighboring Zimbabwe.

Tight lipped sources say the woman had faked her death and disappeared after stealing money from her employer.

“She stole about P1. 2 million from her work, and this was on the same week she mysteriously vanished,” said a source.

Another insider close to the investigation said on the day the woman went to the Gaborone dam, it is said she was followed by someone who managed to convince her not to kill herself as she was about to jump into the dam.

The said man then convinced her to take some time off instead. This, The Voice can reveal, was when the two decided that she should flee to Zimbabwe.

The woman stayed at an unknown church in Zimbabwe whilst the police were busy looking for her.

The Voice learnt that Otto sought refuge in a church in Zimbabwe. She was however smoked out of her hiding hole by immigration officials in Zimbabwe and was charged for entering the country at an ungazetted area.

Information reaching this publication states that Otto admitted her guilt and paid the charge.

This morning the woman was taken in for question by the Police. It remains to be seen if any charges will be laid against her for ‘faking” her death and or disappearance.

The Police have however refused to comment on the contents of letter. Efforts to reach the woman are still futile as the story unfolds.

The voice however can also confirm that a case of theft has been opened against her at the Urban police station in Gaborone.

She is expected to answer to the theft of the 1. 2 M as investigations into the matter continue.

After her disappearance the Voice exclusively published the letter in which she was claiming to have been involved in a cult called “the Church”.

In the letter the Roberts-Otto allegedly wrote, she claimed that The Church had threatened to kill her and her children.