Breaking new ground

Meet the boss- ba Isago President talks achievements and future plans

BA ISAGO has come a long way since it started life as a University College back in 2002.

With an initial enrolment of just 50 students at its original base in Francistown, the university has developed into one of the country’s top tertiary institutions.

Continuing its impressive rise, BA ISAGO recently became the first private Tertiary Education Institution in Botswana to receive its Institutional Accreditation and Registration certificate from the Botswana Qualification Authority (BQA).

This week, Voice Money met up with the University’s President, Dr Roshen Kishun, to find out what impact this latest development will have.

“The new status confirms the critical role that BA ISAGO is expected to play in contributing to human resources development in Botswana,” explained the visibly pleased President, who has over 40 years experience in the management structures of tertiary education.

Kishun, whose responsibilities include the implementation of BA ISAGO’s transformational strategic plan, as well as directing and coordinating operational activities, revealed the University had been accredited according to the old Act and regulations in 2015.

“On the 4th of January 2017, the BQA introduced regulation governing the BQA Act of 2013. This required all institutions, private and public, to transition and comply with a new set of norms, standards and requirements as prescribed under the new regulations,” he continued, noting the new regulations meant BA ISAGO had to comply with 21 well defined and stringent criteria to meet the standards for accreditation as a University.

The President explained that accreditation is recognition by an external body, ‘In this case the regulatory body, BQA’.

He believes the recognition is a testament to the University’s commitment to quality and excellence and proves that it complies with BQA norms and standards.

“At the same time, this milestone means that the university can now apply for registration of qualifications (both new and old) into the National Credit and Qualifications Framework (NCQF).”

Kishun continues that registering qualifications on the framework will make it easier for students to accumulate and transfer credits, making it possible for them to transfer to other institutions, be it locally, regionally or internationally, if they so wish.

Giving his advice to prospective learners on choosing a career, the founding member of the African Network for the Internationalization of Education (ANIE) based at Moi University in Kenya, said one should consider careers that will be viable in the future.

He stressed that gaining a qualification from a credible institution was also an important factor.

Describing BA ISAGO’s journey to date as ‘an exceptional entrepreneurial success story’, Kishun stressed the university’s future survival will depend on how it adjusts and adapts to the region’s educational environment transformation.

“The educational environment has gone from predictability and simplicity to an environment of uncertainty and complexity.

At BA ISAGO, we understand that success is, and must remain and be built on, providing a unique student experience that goes beyond successful academic learning and graduation certificates.”

In hindsight, Kishun adds that in a competitive global world, it takes more to positively transform the lives of students and customers.

“Accordingly, the University will continue to ingrain and incorporate into our daily endeavours, the four objectives of a student-centred approach: embracing innovation and driving positive change within the industry, building a positive team spirit and lastly focusing on results with rewards for high performance,” he promised.