Bracing for Makwala challenge cup

With the festive season stealthily approaching, residents of Tutume village are already bracing themselves for the annual Isaac Makwala Challenge Cup slated for 30th December at Tjivulamagwe Grounds.

According to the Makwala Challenge Publicity Secretary Christopher Nyanga, the previous cup challenge was a great success which saw thousands of revelers converge at the grounds to honor one of their illustrious sons.

“This tournament is an initiative of four football tournaments in Tutume who felt the village needed to honour Makwala,” he said.

Nyanga said they formulated the idea following The Bad Man’s iconic 200m race at the 2017 World Championships in London where he went on a solo run to qualify for the semi-final.

The world came to a standstill as Makwala chased the wind to register an impressive qualifying time of 20.20sec to make the semi-finals. He crossed the line to enormous cheers and then did his trademark push-ups, an act that went viral on social media.

It even went better for Bad Man when, only two hours later he qualified for the final after going 0.06 seconds quicker.

The Tutume native had fought to be reinstated into the race after being disqualified from the 400m final and 200m heats with suspicions that he had contracted the norovirus.

Ttutume is popular for its Christmas football tournaments Tjivulamagwe, Tjilagwane, Goledzwa and Tjinyuni Babili.

“For the Makwala Challenge each tournament contributes a team, and the four teams face each for the ultimate prize, The Isaac Makwala trophy,” Nyanga told Voice Sports.

He said the first match will start at 12 noon between a team from Tjivulamagwe and another from Tjilagwane.

“Goledzwa and Tjinyuni Babili will follow at 1400hrs, and the final will be at 1600hrs,” he said.

“Makwala will then award the Isaac Makwala trophy to the winner,” Nyanga said.

The tournament’s spokesperson further said he expects multitudes to throng the Tjivulamagwe grounds to witness what has now come to be known as Makwala day in Tutume.

“The man himself, members of the royal family and political leaders will be present at this exciting sporting event. Everything will come to a standstill as the village gives honor to an ambassador,” added Nyanga.

“We call upon all Tutume natives to come in large numbers to enjoy the football spectacle and have a moment with a world champion,” he said.

He said the committee has no doubt that Makwala is destined for greatness and will continue to shine.

“We call upon all Batswana to continue supporting him and his fellow athletes so that they can continue hoisting our flag high,” concluded Nyanga.