BQA loses in court

An employee of Masunga District Council, Rapula Tshwenyego breathed a sigh of relief as Francistown High Court Judge, Lot Moroka declared his Diploma valid and ordered Botswana Qualifications Authority (BQA) not to downgrade his qualification.

Tshwenyego had dragged the BQA to court after they questioned the authenticity of his qualifications.

According to the plaintiff, he was awarded a Diploma in Public Relations and Personnel Authority by the Association of Business Managers and Administrators (UK) in 2006.

Tshwenyego says that he took his course at Decatic Commercial School in Gaborone. He maintains that the school was registered in Botswana under Botswana Training Authority at the time.

“It was a part time course, it was mainly distance learning,” court papers state.

Trouble started when Tshwenyego submitted his qualifications to BQA, where he was dismissed and told that his qualification, which he believed was a Diploma, was equivalent to a Certificate.

He then appealed their decision to downgrade his credentials.

In his ruling Moroka, who dismissed the case with costs, said, “The court find that the course done by the plaintiff was valid.”

Even though this matter brings into sharp focus grading at BQA certified institutions, the Qualifications Authority never honoured a court date to defend their position.

Tshwenyego was represented by Attorney Kenneth Obeng .