BPP to raid BDP in Tatisiding

Botswana People’s Party (BPP) is this Thursday expected to welcome new members from the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in Tati Siding.

Leading a group of defectors whose number is yet to be specified will be Specially Elected Tati East Councillor Mathodi Modisapudi, who resigned from the party last month.

The outspoken councillor accused her former party of being undemocratic and pointed an accusing finger at area Member of Parliament, Guma Moyo, for sowing seeds of division in the constituency.

“The MP has his preferred candidates and the branch committee which is under his spell is doing everything to frustrate other individuals who have shown interest to stand for elections,” Modisapudi told The Voice in a previous interview.

The councillor who is BPP’s biggest catch from the ruling party has promised to hit the ground running to recruit new members to her new party.

“I know the BDP’s weakness in this constituency, the MP never holds political rallies and that is where we are going to defeat him,” she said.