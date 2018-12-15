BPL unveils over P30m sponsorship

Botswana Premier League (BPL) this week announced a cash injection of P30, 775, 000 in sponsorship from Hollard Insurance, First National Bank and Choppies.

Hollard will provide insurance cover to take care of disability, non medicare medical expenses and unexpected medical costs for all the players in premier league.

The P30 million deal will be for a season and it will be reviewed for possible extension.

FNB will sponsor the league with P100 000 for of procurement of substitution board effective second round of this season.

Choppies will provide kit worth P75 000 for ball boys in all league games and in addition P600 000 for a season.

Speaking at the unveiling of the sponsorships, BPL Chairman Jagdish Shah said when he took over his position he mentioned that sustainability is the challenge in football.

He said it is important to get sponsorship from different companies to help in the development of football.

The elated Shah assured stakeholders that more sponsors will come on board from the beginning of 2019. “Choppies will provide kit for 8 ball boys for 16 teams in all 240 league games. The ball boys will take the kit home after the match. Welfare for the players is very important and teams do not have adequate financial support. When one player gets injured it becomes an extra cost for our teams yet they do not have money and some injuries end players’ career. I would like to thank Hollard for taking care of players’ medical requirements. We have a challenge of shortage of substitution boards and we thank FNB for sponsoring us,” said Shah.

The Chairman said this season things went according to plan and, unlike in the past, they managed to finish the first round at the right time.



