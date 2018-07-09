BPC Signs First Time Contract for GE Power’s Software Technology

• GE Power’s Digital Energy software will provide a single platform for grid control centers in Gaborone and Francistown • Project will improve customer service, reduce down-time and improve revenue collection • Contract expands GE Power’s software leadership in Energy Management Systems (EMS) in Southern Africa

Aligning with Botswana’s commitment to provide energy users access to affordable energy services and improve its grid efficiency, GE Power’s Grid Solution business today announced that it has signed its first contract with Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) on May 24, 2018.

The contract includes the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a SCADA/Energy Management system at the principal grid control centers in Botswana Power Corporation’s (BPC) headquarters in Gaborone and the back-up control center in Francistown.

At the contract signing ceremony, Dr. Stefan Schwarzfischer, Chief Executive Officer for Botswana Power Corporation said, “The functionalities of this platform will improve customer services by leveraging our existing customer call system, reduce down-time, improve revenue collection as well as overall customer satisfaction. Once the project is completed, BPC will benefit from a single platform for both Gaborone and Francistown.”

With about 70% of the country’s population having access to electricity, Botswana is currently focused on the digital transformation of its grid network to enhance reliable access for its people.

“GE technology will bring reliable, efficient and sustainable electricity, using cutting edge digital solutions while powering the country forward,” said Lazarus Angbazo, CEO, GE Grid Solutions, Sub-Saharan Africa. “This project marks the beginning of a rewarding partnership with BPC, reinforces GE’s commitment to support the government of Botswana in its digital transformation process and will further expand GE’s leadership on the Energy Management Systems market in Southern Africa where more than 50% of the Transmission utilities are relying on GE’s Advanced Energy Management System (EMS) Solution Platform to operate their networks.”

With the extended IT/OT integration, more interconnected networks and further regional integration, there is a need for the renewal of many existing Energy Management Systems to achieve better monitoring and asset management across the various power pools in Africa.

Steven Martin, Chief Digital Officer, GE Power, added, “GE Power’s Digital Energy software portfolio — including Advanced EMS – enables us to support new customers like BPC in parts of the world where portions of the population still need access to electricity. We are inspired by the digital strategies that BPC has created to ensure its communities grow and thrive in a time of intensive change and opportunity within the energy sector.”

GE Power’s Grid Solutions business provides complete, engineered solutions for high voltage (HV) substations to power generation companies, utilities, and industries, bringing together the right mix of high-voltage products through expert engineering and full project management.

GE has designed and implemented over 1,700 substation projects in the last 10 years.