BPC restructuring still ongoing- Molale

Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) is still undergoing a restructuring process and as such, staff in lower bands for most departments are yet to be placed or redeployed, Parliament has been told.

Through a “rigorous” exercise of desk top assessments and re-deployments, based on minimum qualifications and skills set in order to meet operational requirements, some employees will be forced to voluntarily resign or be retrenched.

The Ministry of Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security made the statement in response to a Parliamentary question by Gaborone Central Legislator, Dr Phenyo Butale on Tuesday this week.

Butale had asked Minister to brief the house on the situation at BPC with regards to retrenchment of employees.

Further, Butale wanted Molale to state the support given to employees who are facing the uncertain future and as to whether he was aware that some employees who are facing retrenchment have had to reapply following the advertisement of their posts.

Molale assured the house that among others, group counseling was to be given to address emotional and financial adjustments and that individual counseling remains open upon request which may also be extended to family members should there be any need.