Boy, 17, run over by car while sleeping on the road

In a devastating incident on Thursday morning at Nokaneng village, a 17-year-old boy from Botshabelo ward in Maun met an untimely demise in a bizarre road accident.

The teenager who was at his home village awaiting his Form 5 examination results, reportedly fell victim to a tragic incident where he was allegedly run over by a Toyota Hilux while sleeping on the road during the early hours of that fateful Thursday.

Gumare Police station Commander, Superintendent Chenamo Orateng, confirmed the details in an interview, stating, “From what was reported to the police, the boy, along with his 20-year-old brother and another man, were hitchhiking to Xangwa settlement, where their parents are involved in business.”

The journey to Xangwa, situated approximately 120 kilometers away on a dusty road, lacks public transport options.

Orateng elaborated, “Transport to the settlement was scarce, as usual, that day. Hitchhiking on that road can take hours, mainly because no public transport operates on that route. Hitchhikers often endure long waits for any private vehicle heading their way. If none are available, they find themselves stranded.”

When no transportation appeared that Thursday, the trio reportedly lost hope around midnight, faced with the cold weather. They decided to rest at the hitchhiking spot.

Orateng explained, “The boy, seeking warmth and with no traffic in sight, opted to sleep on the tar road.”

Tragically, a vehicle subsequently ran over him, inflicting severe injuries that led to his demise while receiving medical attention from a doctor at Nokaneng clinic.

Orateng emphasized that police investigations are currently underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.