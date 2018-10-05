Bottling up

Trio turn empties into drinking glasses

Whilst most are happy to get P1 in return for their empty Quart bottles, Teedzani Amos has slightly grander plans for his empties.

The dreadlocked 22-year-old from Nswazwi village uses his artistic talents to turn disposed bottles into drinking glasses.

Promoting his fledgling business in an exclusive interview with Voice Money this week, Amos explained the idea originally came to him back in 2014, when he noticed the perfectly symmetrical shape of a broken beer bottle lying on the floor.

“The bottle was cut in half and I thought how the bottom part could easily be filed into a glass shape.”

A year later and Amos’ business plan began taking shape.

“In 2015 I met with my friend Akanyang Samson, 30, and pitched the business idea to him. Amazingly, he told me he had been thinking of doing something similar!

“Then last year we met to discuss the business idea in more detail – that’s when Kelebogile Ntobedzi, 30, from Senete joined us,” revealed Amos.

After much brainstorming, the trio finally decided to put their plan into action.

In May this year, they bought the required materials – including glue, sandpaper, glasspaper and of course empty bottles – and launched their business.

In order to vary the shape, size and design of their cups, Amos explained they work with all types of bottles.

Their most popular items are wine and beer glasses. As such, they do most of their business outside bars and clubs.

However, Amos admitted that due to the cost of producing wine glasses, they now only make them on special request.

“For a wine glass, we have to buy glue which is P75; we sell a glass for P35 or P50 depending on the size which is expensive so we do it on order,” he explained, adding that whilst they do not currently brand their products, they plan to as soon as they become established.

“Since the business is still new we don’t have employees. It is only the three of us and in the coming years we want to see ourselves employing other youth and having a big office.

“We are also in the process of registering the business,” noted the ambitious young man, who concluded by urging interested sponsors to come aboard.