Botswana’s terrorism red flag

Judges to undergo training on weapons of mass destruction

Botswana is likely to be red-flagged globally due to her weak interventions on anti-money laundering and financing of terrorism.

This was revealed by Minister of Defense, Justice and Security Shaw Kgathi during the two-day 2018 Judiciary Stakeholders Conference held in Francistown this week.

Botswana is a member of the East and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG), whose main objective is to ensure member countries implement agreed global anti-money laundering and financing of terrorism intervention measures and standards.

A concerned Kgathi said the country has been working hard to implement such measures and standards.

He revealed that 25 pieces of legislation were enacted or amended to facilitate various sectors in dealing with the challenges or effects of money laundering and financing of terrorism, proceeds of crime, weapons of mass destruction and human, arms and drug trafficking.

“Regrettably, despite the progress made in this regard, Botswana is expected to do a lot more with respect to effectiveness of the intervention measures,” he explained.

Kgathi said the country has to establish national organisational structures envisioned in the provisions of the relevant acts and to put in place robust systems for controlling and monitoring the flow of money through banking and non-banking systems, trusts and non-profit organisations.

“However as a result of the identified weaknesses, Botswana is likely to be red-flagged globally, which will certainly affect all government and private sector, financial transactions and systems, and the economy at large,” warned the Minister.

To counter this, Kgathi said his Ministry has made deliberate efforts to support the judiciary by providing training on money laundering, counter financing of terrorism and related legislation such as those relating to proceeds of crime, trust properties, human trafficking and weapons of mass destruction.

“Such knowledge, in my view, will be beneficial not only to the judiciary but also for the victims, complainants and the accused persons themselves, since all participants will be sufficiently informed,” Kgathi said.