Botswana’s population up by 6% since last census

Botswana’s population has increased by over 6 percent since the last population and housing census conducted in 2011.

A 2017 demographic survey by Statistics Botswana whose results were published last month indicates that since the last population census carried out in 2011, the country’s population is estimated to have increased by 6.4 percent.

The survey estimates that as of 2017, the population of the country was 2, 154, 863, of which 1, 034, 578 are males and 1, 120, 285 are females.



In another interesting finding by the survey, it has been found that there is a decline in the number of non- Batswana residing in the country.

The figure has reportedly dropped from 111, 846 in 2011 to 85,414 during the survey year.

The survey which was conducted from August 2017 to October 2017 also found that Kweneng East accounted for the population size at 13 percent, ahead of areas like Gaborone which came second at 10.9 percent.

According to the survey, the same trend was observed during the 2011 population and housing census when the two areas recorded 12.7 percent and 11.4 percent respectively.

However, the current figures show a 0.5 percent for the share of the capital’s population and a 0.3 percent increase for Kweneng East.

It is not surprising that Kweneng East comes top as the most populated region as the area houses some highly dense places such as Mogoditshane, Gabane, Mmopane and Molepolole among others.