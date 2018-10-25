Botswana’s Global Competitiveness Index drops

The recently released Global Competitiveness report from the World Economic Forum indicates that Botswana has dropped five places as compared to the 2017 report.

In 2016 Botswana was ranked 64th, and it dropped 11 places in 2017 to 85th.

In 2018 Botswana is on the 90th spot far below Mauritius and South Africa ranked 49th and 63rd respectively, the only two African countries above Botswana.

This flagship report, presenting the results of the Global Competitiveness Index, offers impartial information that allows leaders from the public and private sectors to better understand the main drivers of growth.

The report states that in emerging economies, record decreases in poverty and a growing middle class have fueled higher aspirations and demands for better public goods; the demands which are now clashing with slower growth and tightening government budgets.

Richard Samans, Head of Global Agenda states that the goal of human-centric economic progress is the increase in sustainable and equitable welfare for a country’s population.

He said while economic growth, as measured by GDP, is not an end in itself, it remains a precondition for enhancing human welfare.

It provides the resources necessary for improving health, education, and security he said.

“It is therefore important for countries to monitor closely the factors that determine competitiveness, while keeping an eye on the wider societal goals and related trade-offs,” said Samans.

In 2016/17 poor work ethic in the national labour force and access to finance were noted as some of the most problematic factors for doing business in Botswana.

Some of the the challenges included inadequately educated workforce, lack of good infrastructure and inefficient government bureaucracy.

It is however not all doom and gloom in the 2018 report as the country scores a 100% and ranked first for its macroeconomic stability.

The Global Competitiveness Index assesses the micro-economic and macroeconomic foundations of national competitiveness, which is defined as the set of institutions, policies, and factors that determine the level of productivity of a country.