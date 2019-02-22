Botswana’s global competitiveness a source of concern

Economists at Econsult firm have expressed concern at

Botswana’s weakening performance on key global indicators

of competitiveness and overall business climate.

In a recently published economic review of the last quarter

of 2018, economists at the firm, led by former Bank of

Botswana Deputy, Dr. Keith Jefferis, noted that this

persistent downward trend has been visible for the last

decade.

As far as global competitiveness is concerned, Botswana is

reportedly on the decline, as the recently released World

Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Report for 2018

points out.

The report ranked Botswana 90 out of 140 countries, the

nation’s worst ranking since the report was launched in

2006.

In doing business rankings, Botswana was ranked 86 out of

190 countries in 2018.

This marks a drop of five place from

the previous year and is also considered the worst ranking

in the country’s history

Nonetheless, this is not regarded as a surprise and is

considered to be a reflection of declining performances

across a wide range of economic indicators, such as GDP

growth, employment creation, and non-diamond exports.

It is reported that reversing this trend will require much

effort, with reforms and improvements needed across a

number of policies and public sector activities.

“Although demanding, the task is not impossible, as

examples of Mauritius and Rwanda – as well as other

countries outside of Africa – show,” observed the report.

Experts suggest a logical reform agenda, mainly focusing on

better policies, public sector efficiency and private sector

competitiveness coupled with speedy implementation.

It is not only international indicators that point to a

deteriorating state in Botswana.

Local surveys have also

consistently exposed weaknesses, with inequality and

unemployment rates reportedly on the rise.

Results of the Botswana Multi-Topic Household Survey

(BMHTS), which are also highlighted in the Econsult report,

indicate that inequality has risen marginally, while poverty

declined by a relatively small margin.

Notwithstanding, Jefferis and his colleagues have

commended President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s administration

for embarking on policy improvements since taking over

office almost a year ago.

It is noted that there have been some improvements in the

availability of work permits for foreign investors and skilled

workers.