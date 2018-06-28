Botswana and Namibia join forces in Operation Tshwaragano

About 1 200 troops from Botswana Defence Force (BDF) and the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) are expected to take part in a combined bilateral Battalion level Peace Support Operation Exercise (PSO) code named Exercise Tshwaragano II from 16 to 30 July in the general area of Kang in the Kgalagadi District.

According to a Press Statement from BDF’s Director of Protocol and Public Affairs, Major Fana Maswabi, the exercise is a result of an agreement reached at the 22nd Session of the Botswana/Namibia Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security of 2012 held in Gaborone. “Exercise Tshwaragano II is reciprocal to Exercise Hanganee I, which was in Gobabis, Omaheke region in Namibia in 2016.”

Maswabi said that the overall objective of the exercise is to enhance interoperability between the BDF and NDF in a PSO context at regional level by employing SADC Standby Force within the broader SADC Peace and Security Architecture.

“The exercise objectives are aimed at enhancing further organisational and operational development of training, procedures and multi dimensional capacities of the SADC Standby Force,” added Maswabi.

He cautioned the public of large movement of military convoys from both troops along the Trans- Kalahari Highway.

Maswabi said that during the Exercise there will be Outreach Projects and programmes aimed at assisting members of the public.2