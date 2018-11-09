Botswana to sign Continental Free Trade Agreement

Botswana will finally sign the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) next year January at the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

This was announced by President Mokgweetsi Masisi when he delivered his first ever State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

The continental agreement will be signed after all the outstanding issues have been ironed out, and according to the President, it is envisaged that this will be completed at the December 2018 African Ministers of Trade meeting.

This will pave way for Botswana to sign the agreement which is expected to make the movement of goods and services easier across the continent.

In his extensive SONA speech, thought to be the longest ever delivered, Masisi noted the Agreement will present opportunities to markets of over one billion people living in the continent with a total potential value of over USD1 trillion.

In March this year, Botswana abstained from signing the free trade agreement during a signing ceremony in Kigala, Rwanda.

The reason given by government back then was that it wanted to conduct extensive consultations before making a decision.

The country had however signed a declaration to be part of the trillion-dollar continental free-trade zone, once it satisfied itself and met all the constitutional requirements.

Botswana was one of a number of countries that stayed away from signing the agreement, including Nigeria and South Africa.

During the Kigali summit, 44 African nations signed for the trade agreement with the project needing a minimum of 22 countries signing-up to get off the ground.

In his maiden SONA speech, Masisi further revealed that Botswana have signed the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA).

The Tripartite Negotiating States are 27 member states of three regional blocs, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Common Market for East and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the East African Community (EAC).

The agreement, said to offer potential access to a market of a population of around 625 million, has to date been signed by 22 member states, while three have ratified from the 14 required ratifications required for it to enter into force.

Once the agreement enters into force, the President said Botswana will have preferential access in these markets for its beef, salt and plastic tubes among others.