Botswana to face Malawi in CAF U-23

Botswana’s National Under 23 side has been drawn against Malawi in the coming 2019 AFCON preliminary matches.

The team which is yet to be announced together with its technical team will play Malawi home and away in November this year.

Should the Dream team triumph against their SADC counterparts they will find Zambia lying in wait.

Orapa United Assistant Coach Teenage Mpote has been appointed the interim coach taking over from Pio Paul following Botswana Football Association’s restructuring exercise

Mpote will be assisted by Letang Kgengwenyane while Zebras legend, Kagiso Tshelamesti, has been appointed Goal-keeper coach.

This technical team will be incharge until December or until the restructuring is complete.

BFA is expected then expected to appoint coaches on a long-term basis.

The local youngsters will have to go through rounds of qualification to make it to the third edition of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations to be held in Egypt.

Qualification for the tournament will also give the local team a shot at qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan, where Africa has only three slots.

Meanwhile the BFA has announced the appointment of other junior coaches for local junior teams.

Under 20 – boys

Head coach – Rapelang Tsatsilebe

Assistant coach – Michael Mogaladi

Goalkeeper coach – Modiri Marumo

Under 17 – boys

Head coach – Tebogo Mokute

Assistant coach – James Kootswele

Goalkeeper coach – Molao Israel