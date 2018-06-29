Botswana set to welcome The Temptations

Grand Palm brings Motown to Gabs

54 years ago the American group The Temptations set out to revolutionise the ‘Motown’ musical era with their first offering ‘Meet the Temptations’.

Fast-forward to July 27 2018, and having forever carved their name into music folklore, the award-winning Detroit-based group will perform in Botswana for the first time.

Held under the theme ‘Mo town and Afro night’, the show will be staged at the Gaborone International Convention Centre and is powered by the Grand Palm hotel.

On the day, the legendary five-man band will be supported by South African acts Tshepi, Louis Mhlanga and Vusi as well as Botswana’s very own Moroka Moreri.

Although the group have frequently changed their line-up over the years, their distinct harmonious sound has remained unerringly similar to the original.

With over ten million album sales, including 16 Number One R&B albums and 14 chart-topping singles, the ‘Papa was a Rollin’ Stone’ hit-makers are regarded as one of the greatest groups of all time.

Speaking in an interview with Voice Entertainment this week, the Grand Palm’s marketing manager, Samantha Bogopa explained the event was the hotel’s way of once again bringing ‘something different’ to its customers.

“We realised that such events are something our clients are missing. It is not everyday where we have musical shows that our clientele can relate to,” she said.

The Temptations are expected to land in the country two days before the show.

Tickets for the event, which is scheduled to start at 7pm, currently stand at P350 and P700 for VIP and can be purchased from the Grand Palm reception area.